Tesco Mobile slashes prepaid SIM card price in half

For £5 per month customers will receive 1GB of 4G data, 500 minutes and 5000 texts

Tesco Mobile has today (July 4) halved its prepaid SIM card to £5 which includes 1GB of 4G data upon activation.

Also included in the SIM card is 500 minutes and 5000 texts. New and exiting customers will pay just £5 for the first three months, after that time period the price will go back to £10.

The SIM cards last one month and automatically renew unless customers choose to opt-out. Existing customers can take advantage of the deal by texting ‘DISCOUNT10’ to 28948.

The price cut is a temporary promotion from the MVNO running until September 3. Tesco Mobile, which runs on the O2 network, is also promoting the LG K3 now down to £59 prepaid.

Across the UK Tesco Mobile boast 4.8 million customers and over 440 phone shops.