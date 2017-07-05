Bullitt Group launches Cat Professional Partner Programme

This will provide sales, marketing and training tools for B2B resellers selling Cat phones

Bullitt Group, global mobile device licensee for Caterpillar, has launched the Cat Professional Partner Programme for B2B resellers in the UK.

This has been developed to provide sales, marketing and training tools to enable resellers a dedicated sales push of Cat phones, following the success of a similar initiative set up in Germany.

These include discounted Cat sample devices, advanced product roadmap previews, training, technical support and the exclusive Cat Professional Partner logo.

The programme has been developed in response to demand from resellers to become an official partner and a desire from Cat phones to develop a closer direct relationship with reseller partners,

It aims to help develop reseller knowledge and to maximise sales opportunities.

The Cat Professional Partner Programme began rolling out from the middle of June, with a target of between 15-25 members within the first three months.

Real value

Bullitt Group country manager Martin Carter said: “The Partner Programme enables dedicated resellers who are passionate about the brand to take sales of Cat phones in the UK to the next level.”

Challenger Mobile Solutions managing director Wayne Skellon, who is the first ‘Professional Partner’, added: “We’ve been an advocate of Cat phones for many years and the Partner Programme will enable us to develop our business further.

“The benefits add real value to the proposition and likewise the commitment on our part will ensure membership will be earned, not just given. Challenger are excited to be part of this new initiative.”