EE successfully demonstrates 4G speeds of over 750Mbps

The demonstration was completed at Wembley Stadium in partnership with Sony and Qualcomm

EE, Sony and Qualcomm have successfully demonstrated Europe’s first commercial Gigabit 4G network with speeds of over 750Mbps, which is more than twice as fast as fibre broadband.

The three companies showcased the demonstration today (July 5) at Wembley Stadium in London using various real life use cases. These included the ability to stream 4K HDR content from Amazon Prime and speed improvements when downloading large files via Google Drive.

EE has already deployed the technology in Cardiff City Centre and London’s Tech City where real world download speeds of 428Mbps were achieved. It will be rolled out to other major cities over the course of the next year. Only CAT 16 smartphones will be able to support Gigabit LTE speeds, which include the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and HTC U11.

Gigabit LTE speeds are made possible through a combination of 4×4 MIMO and Three Carrier Aggregation. Mobile sites installed with 4X4 MIMO technology have more receivers than a regular mobile mast, enabling faster speeds and better connections. Three Carrier Aggregation put simply uses three blocks of mobile spectrum for a similar purpose to 4×4 MIMO.

EE director of network services and devices Tom Bennett said: “Peak speeds get all the headlines, and their importance is simple: the higher the peak speed on our network, the better the average speed for every customer. And better average throughput means customers are doing more and getting their content more quickly and more consistently – and that means they’re happier.

“We will keep investing to stay at the cutting edge of network and device technology so that our customers keep getting the best possible network experience. Working with the best technology companies across the mobile industry is vital to that.”