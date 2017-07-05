EE swapped 40,000 Juice Tube Power Banks at Glastonbury

Festival goers were able to exchange their portable charger for a fully charged product

EE swapped 40,000 Juice Tube Power Bank products at Glastonbury Festival last month for revellers requiring emergency power for their mobile device.

The scheme that started at last year’s event saw the portable mini charger, made by accessories manufacturer Gusto Telecom, available to buy in advance of the festival via ee.co.uk for £19.99.

This price included access to a daily swap service at either the EE Recharge Tent or EE Exchange Cabin on site, enabling users to exchange their product for a fully charged one.

The Juice Tube Power Bank, small enough to easily fit into someone’s pocket, provides 2,200mAh of emergency power, with a charge time of two to three hours.

‘Delighted’

Gusto Telecom managing director Joe Bennett said: “We worked with EE to collaboratively develop the most technically-advanced power bank we could with advanced safety features to make the swapping concept viable for them.

“Once again we are absolutely delighted with how our partnership with EE is progressing and with the results from the Glastonbury weekend.”