Three lets customers binge on streaming apps without data use

New customers will have the offering switched on automatically from today but existing customers have to change plans

Three announced today (July 5) its ‘Go Binge’ offering which allows customers to use certain streaming apps without consuming data.

‘Go Binge’ is available to new and existing customers to stream: Netflix, TVPlayer Deezer and SoundCloud, without data packages being depleted.

Existing contract, SIM-only and broadband customers will need to change to a higher price plan in order to receive ‘Go Binge’. New customers will have it automatically switched on.

According to research from the operator conducted on 5,181 UK adults, more than one in five Brits (21pc) say bingeing is now the only way they watch a TV series. Currently 22 per cent regularly binge content on the go.

Nearly 40 per cent admitted they worry about streaming on the go due to the fear of using too much data.

Dave Dyson, Chief Executive at Three, said: “We know that from our extensive insight that bingeing on content has become part of everyday life, yet people have been unable to do that on the go as much as they’d like due to fears of exceeding data limits.

“It’s my ambition to unlock any restrictions that stop consumers from enjoying their mobiles and using them to do the things they love. With Go Binge we are the first network in the UK to give people the freedom to use their data to stream their favourite shows and music without any boundaries and without worrying about restrictive data allowances and charges.”