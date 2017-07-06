EE provides 500MB data safety net for university students

Eligible students have to be on a 24-month pay monthly handset contract or 12-month SIM-only contract to qualify

EE is offering today (July 6) 500MB of extra data with new, upgrading and existing pay monthly customers currently in university.

UK university students have to be registered with student affinity network UNiDAYS, which provides discounts for students on shopping, train tickets and restaurants.

Eligible students have to be on a 24-month pay monthly handset contract or 12-month SIM-only contract to also qualify. The additional 500MB activates once a student uses up allocated data on contracts.

The operator also offers a 20 per cent discount to students on pay monthly contracts, which can be paired with the above offer.

To apply for the 500MB boost students have to carry out the following steps: