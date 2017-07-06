Exertis appoints business intelligence manager

Jonathan Wagstaff began his newly created role this month tasked to identify new trends and players in the market

Exertis has appointed Jonathan Wagstaff as business intelligence manager.

Wagstaff assumed his role this month and joins from data analyst company Context, a firm that that tracks sales and pricing information from within the IT channel, where he managed EMEA wide data collection projects for major ICT vendors and had responsibility for the UK and IE distribution, reseller and retail panels. He was also instrumental in setting up Context’s VR Research Group and PC Gaming category tracking.

In Wagstaff’s newly created role, he is tasked to identify trends in the technology market, including new technologies, significant new players (vendors, customers, operators, and others) and the impact of these new technologies on the distribution space.

He will report to DCC TechnologyFinance & Development director Stephen Casey.

Wagstaff said: “Data is often called the new oil; as distribution rapidly evolves and margins feel pressure its importance has shifted. Exertis is one of the largest and most successful technology distributors in Europe and their ambition to grow profitably, whilst looking for new market opportunities based on sound business intelligence, was a challenge that appealed to me.”

On Wagstaff’s appointment Casey said: “I am delighted to welcome Jonathan to Exertis. Exertis has undergone a successful period of growth with several key acquisitions across the Group. Whilst we have a very strong technology proposition, it’s important we continue to identify and translate market opportunities into actions that can benefit our business, and also the business of our vendor partners and reseller customers both in existing and new territories.