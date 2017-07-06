Vodafone group director of IoT Ivo Rook departs

Rook has taken up a new IoT based role and left the business with immediate effect

Vodafone’s group director of Internet of Things Ivo Rook has left the operator to join another unnamed IoT firm.

Rook joined Vodafone from BT in 2010 as director of global enterprise in Germany and Central Europe. In 2013 he became global enterprise director for Northern Europe, before taking over the internet of things sector in October last year.

Rook previously held roles with T-Systems in Germany and various divisions of Dutch telecoms firm KPN.

A Vodafone spokesman told Mobile News: “Ivo has left to take up a new IoT based role outside of Vodafone and in the circumstances he has left the business with immediate effect.”