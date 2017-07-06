Vodafone names Onecom as Total Comms Partner of the Year

Garnell Corporate Comms,, New Image Comms, Connect Telecom and iTalk Telecom also pick up awards following operator’s conference

Vodafone has named Onecom as its Total Communications Partner of the Year at its annual awards ceremony.

The event took place in Manchester last night (July 5) to celebrate the performance of the operator’s partners over the past financial year.

Garnell Corporate Communications was named Advanced Partner of the Year; New Image Communications picked up the Specialist Partner award; Connect Telecom received the OneNet prize and iTalk Telecom was recognised as Connectivity Partner of the Year – a new category for the awards.

Winners were judged on a number of criteria, including sales volumes and accreditations achieved.

The segment awards (Total Communications, Advanced and Specialist partner categories) also considered how the programme’s training and market benefits have been used by partners to deliver results and help more UK businesses make the best use of technology.

‘Fantastic opportunity’

Vodafone UK director of partners and alliances Helen Freestone said: “It’s a privilege to be able to recognise so many of our partners this year, particularly as the new programme, with a focus on capability and customer service, continues to generate success for both our own and our partners’ businesses.

“In a rapidly changing environment, there is a fantastic opportunity for us to help UK businesses get ready for the future. Now is an exciting time to be leading our partnerships and alliances team, as we look to build future success together with our partners.”

The awards ceremony followed a day-long conference attended by almost 100 partners. This addressed topics such as how the comms market can help businesses navigate significant shifts in customer and employee expectations and how new approaches to connectivity can boost productivity and operational efficiency.