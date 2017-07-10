Virgin Mobile makes Twitter data-free

The perk is available for 4G customers on pay monthly contracts, however live-videos will still consume data

Virgin Mobile has revealed that social media app Twitter will not consume data tariffs on pay monthly 4G contracts.

Customers on 4G monthly deals will be able to tweet, browse and watch videos without depleting data. Live videos however will still come out of data packages.

Virgin Mobile managing director Jeff Dodds told Mobile News: “It’s about managing data usage. It’s nice to have predictable amounts of data information that we’re providing for free. People could be watching live videos all day long, so we need to manage it.”

Dodds who joined the MVNO in May, welcomed the idea of more app partners to add value to the company, and expects another addition within 12 months.

“We always say to other organisations, if they want to be considered for a free data service app, we encourage them to reach out to us. I would be surprised if we don’t launch more over the next 12 months.

In November, Virgin Mobile began its stable of data-free apps with Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Twitter boasts over 328 million active users globally with more than 82 per cent accessing it via smartphones, according to its 2017 Q1 earning report. Virgin claims 87,000 customers access the app on a daily basis with 800,000 users per month.