O2 chooses Cisco for City of London WiFi rollout

The multi-million pound agreement will see the Aironet 1560 series from Cisco used to provide free WiFi to the centre of the capital

Cisco has been chosen by O2 to lead a roll-out of free, public access Wi-Fi in the City of London.

Working with Cornerstone Telecommunication Infrastructure and the City of London Corporation, Cisco will bring outdoor access points that of internet to over 400,000 people that work in the Square Mile.

The multi-million pound project is the latest and one of the largest investmentsin wirless infrustructure seen in London and will be use Aironet 1560 Series from Cisco to provide the capacity needed.

Using the technology from Cisco, the aim for the network to be more technologically advanced than those found in the financial centres in other countires such as Singapore and New York.

Cisco senior vice president, global service provider of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia Peter Karlstromer said: “Free Wi-Fi connectivity is now a pre-requisite for any city looking to drive innovation and compete on a globe scale.

“The deployment with O2, and with CTIL and the City of London, is a perfect example of the role that cities can play in connecting people.

“We are excited to continue to support the roll out of free Wi-Fi across London and ensure that next generation connectivity is accessible to everyone.

O2 chief operating officer Derek McManus said: “We’re please to be working with Cisco to support this initiative using its robust, speedy and seamless technology to create a Wi-Fi network and enable the capital to retain its position as a leading globa centre.

“Continued investment in infrastructure is essential to maintain the UK’s reputation as a digital leader and we needed a partner that would be able to provide cutting-edge technology to help us realise this.”