EE extends Apple Music promotion to all customers

The promotion was initially only available to new or upgrading customers

EE has extended its six month free Apple Music promotion to all mobile customers with a pay monthly contract.

The offer was originally only open to new and upgrading customers when it was launched in September last year. It will be available to subscribers from July 19. Customers who wish to take advantage of the new deal can just text MUSIC to 150 from the launch date. EE is supporting the new promotion with a multi-million pound advertising campaign featuring Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon.

Subscribers, regardless of if they have an iPhone or Android handset, will be able to use the app to stream music and videos. The current library has more than 40 million songs for both online and offline playback.

EE CEO Marc Allera said: “Whether it’s the soundtrack to a Sunday morning run or the daily commute to work, EE customers can now access and stream millions of songs, playlists and shows – our treat.”

Further details on Apple Music from EE will be available from 19th July at ee.co.uk/applemusic. Alternatively, eligible customers should text MUSIC to 150 from the 19th July to take advantage of the new offer.