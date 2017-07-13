LG teases V30 IFA launch

The manufacturer sent out invites to the conference today (July 13)

LG has sent out invites to a press conference at IFA where it is likely to unveil its new V30 flagship.

The event will take place at the annual exhibition in Berlin at the end of next month (August 31). There has been no official confirmation the handset will be unveiled, but a v-shaped silhouette suggests it will.

Rumours suggest the followup to the V20 will come with a Snapdragon 835 processor and scrap the dual screen featured on previous variants in the V range.

The last flagship unveiled by the handset maker was the G6 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February.