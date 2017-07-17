Exertis promotes new retail sales director for consumer business unit

Mike Harris will report to Mike Buley and has spent over six years with the distributor driving growth and building propositions

Exertis has promoted Mike Harris (pictured) to the position of retail sales director continuing its expansion of the newly created consumer business unit.

He will report directly to Exertis consumer sales director Mike Buley. Harris has spent six years with the distributor in a variety of roles, the most recent being retail general manager which he spent over a year as since October 2015. Prior he was retail category manager for over five years, and he began his career at Exertis as category manager in 2011.

The new retail sales director was responsible for considerable growth for omni channel retailers driven by his initiatives and programmes.

He has also been instrumental in building Exertis’ retail accessories and connected home (Smart Tech) proposition, and delivering new retail services for customers.

On his promotion Harris said: “I am looking forward to the challenge of establishing key relationships with our customers across the various retail sectors in which we operate. We have an outstanding portfolio of consumer IT and mobile products from leading vendors, and an enviable range of services dedicated to helping retailers and e-tailers serve their consumers in the most cost effective and efficient manner.”

Buley added: “Mike’s promotion to retail sales director reflects the achievements he has made in various retail roles during his six-year career at Exertis. He now has a wider remit across our IT and mobile categories as we continue to build our team and resource in our CBU with the required level of expertise and leadership skills to leverage our strong position in retail distribution. Mike has the credentials to help us continue to grow in a key area of our business that contributes significant revenue and profit for the company,”