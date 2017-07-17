Tuff Phones launches rugged T1 smartphone in UK

It retails for £375 online and is available now from the Tuff Phones official website

UK manufacturer Tuff Phones has launched its latest rugged smartphone the Tuff T1.

It retails for £375 prepay and is available now from the Tuff official website.

The T1 features a five inch Gorilla Glass 4 display housed in an aluminium-titanium frame. The unique selling point of the device is its military graded rugged rating (MIL-STD 810G) qualifying it for drops from 1.5 metres.

Powering the device is a 1.5GHz quad-core processor (MediaTek 6737T) with 3GB of RAM. Running out of the box is Android 6.0 which introduced Doze Mode, a battery saving feature of the operating system.

Main camera is 13 megapixels with a Sony CMOS sensor, the same sensors in Apple’s flagship iPhone range. The camera also features phase detection autofocus and LED flash. The front facing snapper is five megapixels.

Other features include a dual-SIM tray, and a 3,000mAh battery charged via microUSB port.

Tuff spokesman James Booker said: “There’s a huge contingent of construction workers out there who would rather put up with a cracked screen on their sleek smartphone than be seen with a chunky tough device. Up to now, tough devices have been built with bulkier, hardened rubber casings whose size make them look anything but sleek.

“Thanks to an internal aluminium-titanium alloy frame, we‘ve been able to strip away the bulky body of the traditional tough phone and replace it with the slender design of a modern smartphone.

“The T1 can cope with pretty much anything you throw at it. It certainly won’t be bothered by being dropped in a bit of mud, water or sand.”