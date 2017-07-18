Data Select purchasing veteran Hankey departs after 10 years

During Hankey’s tenure the Platinum Club was introduced and the distributor won eight industry awards

Data Select associate purchasing director Steve Hankey (pictured) has left the company after more than a decade. He has been replaced by former Sainsbury’s mobile telecoms buyer Gareth Goddard.

Hankey joined the Marlow-based hardware distributor in June 2007, in which time has seen the introduction of the Platinum Club for its reseller partners, which offers them a number of benefits to increase sales in the market while hosting bi-annual conferences.

Prior to joining Data Select, he had been a senior buyer at 20:20 Logistics, where he was responsible for all areas of procurement for a number of Tier 1 manufacturers.

Achievements

Hankey said: “I am proud of what we achieved together including winning eight industry awards over four years, the introduction of the Platinum Club and consistently proving that by combining our ability to be fleet of foot with sharp business acumen, that even the smallest of distributors could compete.”

Industry Veteran

Goddard’s industry experience stretches back more than 25 years, and most recently was mobile telecoms buyer at supermarket giant Sainsbury’s since October 2012.

He had previously spent 13-and-a-half years in senior buying positions at Carphone Warehouse, following that with managerial roles at Brightstar Europe, 20:20 International and TMT First.