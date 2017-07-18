Excalibur celebrates 20 years with Princess Royal visit

The company first started life under the name Mobile Phone Centre

Excalibur Communications celebrated its 20th year in business with a visit from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal Anne today (July 18).

The Vodafone Total Communications partner started under the name Mobile Phone Centre and rebranded to its current guise in 2000. It has seen seen its annual turnover grow to more than £8 million.

It currently employs more than 60 at its headquarters on Century Road, Swindon. More than 4,000 customers are served by the firm across the country.

Commenting on the visit, Excalibur Communications executive chairman James Phipps said: “We are honoured to receive Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal at our premises today.”