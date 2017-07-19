Exertis become Huawei Certified Partner

The technology provider is the only distributor in the UK to gain the status for both IT solutions and IP networking

Exertis has gained Huawei Certified Service Partner (CSP) status for IT solutions and IP networking following the ISO 20071 accredited Professional Services Division.

The distributor is not a 4 star Certified Service Provider for IP networking, 3 star for IT solutions and is the only UK distributor to gain the CSP status.

Exertis already has a 10-strong Huawei sales team which is scheduled to grow later this year with the chinese manufacturer enjoying a 55 per cent growth in revenue over 2016 in western europe thanks, in part, to efforts from Exertis bringing the company Huawei Distributor of the Year 2017 as a consequence.

Exertis enterprise sales director Kevin Matthews said: “As a CSP we have the capabilities within our engineering and services team to provide UK based support for our resellers across the Huawei IT and IP portfolios.

“Our customers benefit from having a single point of contact for sales and service and we have continued to invest in people with a dedicated Huawei team of 10, set to grow through 2017 and being awarders Huawei Distributor of the Year reflects the work we have carried out.”