iD Mobile launches its cheapest SIM-only plan

For £3.99 customers will get 500MB of data, 5000 minutes and 500 text, which can be used in 50 destinations abroad

iD Mobile has claimed to launch its cheapest SIM-only monthly plan to date for £3.99 per month.

Customers will get 500MB of data, 5000 minutes and 500 text in the tariff. The rolling contract also comes data carry over, any unused data will be carried over to next month’s, a feature it claims to have been first in the UK to introduce. The tariff can also be used in 50 destinations abroad.

The Carphone Warehouse MVNO runs off the Three network, it reported in January to have hit the 500,000 contract customer milestone in January.

Dixon Carphone Group chief executive Seb James claimed in December iD Mobile had become the fastest growing MVNO in UK history, attracting 450,000 subscribers since launch.