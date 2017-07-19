Vodafone makes major improvements to customer service

The operator has also unveiled a new prepay bundle allowing any unused data, minutes and texts to be used in the following month

Vodafone has made a number of changes designed to improve the way subscribers interact with its customer service team.

A 24-hour messaging service has been added to the My Vodafone app, which enables customers to revisit conversations with advisors at a time which suits best. A full history of interactions can be viewed and notifications will be sent out each time a reply is received. Group messaging will soon be added to the feature, allowing existing customer service staff to add others if required. Customers will also be able to get 24/7 support across Facebook and Twitter, with Vodafone claiming it is the first operator to do so.

New voice recognition security features are also being rolled out this summer. Customers calling the 191 helpline will be able to use their voice as a password to access their accounts. The same period will see Vodafone’s artificial intelligence chatbot TOBi expanded to answer account-specific questions on queries such as roaming. TOBi has been designed to gather information on customers over time, enabling it eventually offer a more tailored service.

A new ‘Total Rollover’ prepay plan will also be introduced in the summer. Vodafone claims it is the UK’s first prepay plan which allows customers to carry any unused minutes, texts and data into the next month.

Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery said: “Our new service offerings illustrate our commitment to putting our customers at the very heart of everything we do. Whether it’s providing 24/7 customer care, developing innovative new digital services or outstanding indoor 4G coverage, we are determined to make our network and services easier to use, faster and more engaging for our customers than ever before.”