Apple bolsters Apple SIM with Truphone

Apple has today (July 20) added Truphone into its stable of carriers for Apple SIM.

Truphone will offer data plans for iPad users with the multi-operator SIM in the UK. Users will be able to roam in 40 countries without incurring international roaming charges.

Compatible countries are as follows: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana, Germany, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Martinique, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, Reunion Island, Vatican City.

Other partners of Apple SIM include: EE, Three, AT&T and T-Mobile to name a few.

Apple SIM users can sign up to a tariff from their iPads. Models that include the built-in SIM card include: iPad Pro 10.5 inches, iPad Pro 12.9 inches (second generation) and iPad Pro 9.7 inches.

Truphone was established in 2006, the London-headquartered firm has 11 offices globally, employing 400 staff. Netflix and Tesla are counted as B2B partners.

Truly global player

Truphone chief marketing officer Sarah Speake (pictured) said: “We’re excited about the potential that Apple SIM has to revolutionise how we provide seamless connectivity for our customers, no matter where they are in the world.

“Our capability, expertise and global network mean we’re well placed to capitalise on this shift as the only truly global player. Our UK launch of data plans on iPad with Apple SIM is another testament to the ability of Truphone to deliver a seamless product globally.”