Exertis appoints new AV director

Ian Sempers will step down to focus on other endeavors with Ian Aitken to step up as director

Exertis has promoted Ian Aitken (pictured) to Exertis Medium audio visual (AV) director with Ian Sempers to step down.

Aitken will be responsible for sales and commercial operations. He will report to IT sales and commercial director Phil Brown. Previously he spent six years as visual business and AV general manager. Prior to Exertis he spent over nine years with Panasonic subsidiary, Sanyo, as distribution sales manager.

Sempers is the founder of audio visual firm Medium which was acquired by Exertis in November and rebranded as Exertis Medium. He was at the helm for over 26 years.

Commenting on his departure Sempers said: “It is now time to hand over the reigns to enable me to concentrate on other interests and opportunities. I wish Exertis the best of luck with their future”.

Exertis UK managing director Paul Bryan added: “There is no doubt that he [Sempers] has been instrumental in combining our existing AV business with that of Medium to create a dynamic, high growth division which will be a key part of the Exertis proposition moving forward.

“We wish him all the best for the future and at the same time congratulate Ian Aitken on his promotion. Ian has built a successful AV division at Exertis over the last six years, establishing key relationships with vendors and customers, and demonstrating excellent leadership skills.”