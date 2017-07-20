HMD Global CEO steps down

President Florian Seiche will step up as CEO

HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela has step down from his role and will leave the company with immediate affect.

The company’s president Florian Seiche (pictured) will step up as CEO and resume his current duties.

Departing CEO Nummela has been in the hot seat since December, during his tenure he launched HMD’s first four products the Nokia 3, 5, 6 and revamped 3310 at Mobile World Congress.

Prior to HMD he spent almost three years at Microsoft as vice president of sales in India, the Middle East and Africa. He also held various positions at Nokia from 2000 to 2014, departing as senior vice president.

Seiche has been president of the Finnish company since December and held senior vice president roles in Microsoft and Nokia respectively. He was also HTC president for seven years from 2005 to 2013.

HMD Global chairman of the board Sam Chin said: “Arto Nummela has played a key role in the creation of the HMD Global operation, building the team and launching our first products. On behalf of the whole Board, I thank Arto for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours.”