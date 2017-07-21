Vodafone Smart E8 now available

The device, exclusive to Vodafone, is 4G enabled and available for £49 on Pay as you go

Vodafone has made its latest device, the Vodafone Smart E8, available for purchase.

The latest Vodafone Smart device boasts a complete unibody casing, a five inch LCD display and a second microphone that reduces background noise on whilst the user is on a call.

Beneath the screen the Smart E8 runs on a Snapdragon 210 processor with 1GB of RAM and Android Nougat 7.1 and 8GB of storage of which 3.44GB is available.

The Vodafone Smart E8 costs £49 on pay as you go with the device only available in blue.