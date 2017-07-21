Vodafone UK Q1 revenue drops to £1.7bn

The operator also saw yearly declines in revenue across the group

Vodafone UK has seen its Q1 revenues for the three months ending June 30 decline year-on-year from £1.84 billion to £1.75 billion.

The operator released its Group financials today (July 21), breaking down performance across Europe alongside Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP).

The number of contract customers declined in the quarter by 2,000, with Vodafone claiming the cause was its decision to phase out MVNO Talk Mobile. Its contract base grew overall in the same period by 33,000.

Overall group revenue in Q1 also declined annually by 3.3 per cent from £11.8 billion to £11.4 billion. European revenue in the first quarter fell year-on-year from £8.7 billion to £8.2 billion. However, the Group did add 8.8 million 4G customers in its first quarter, bringing total numbers in the area to 83.5 million.

Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao said: “We have made a good start to the year in Europe, where our commercial momentum remains robust, and growth accelerated across AMAP.

Although competition in India remains intense, service revenues stabilised compared with the prior quarter.

“Our substantial investments in network leadership, an excellent customer experience and even greater ‘more-for-more’ propositions for customers are enabling us to monetise strong demand for mobile data.

“We are gaining profitable market share in broadband, and a growing proportion of our customers now take our fully converged offers.”