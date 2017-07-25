Exertis announce distribution agreement with Intel

The distribution agreement includes Intel processors, SSD, Optan memory and NUC products

Exertis has announced that it has become an authorised distributor for Intel products.

The partnership includes the, recently launched, Intel Core X-series, including the Intel Core i9 processor and i9 Extreme Edition in the future.

The deal is for the distribution of all Intel processors, solid-state drives, Optan memory and NUC products.

Exertis components general manager Stuart Hatch said: we are proud to confirm out appointment as an authorised distributor for Intel.

“This new partnership is a major addition to our channel-leading components portfolio and we are very excited about working closely with Intel to grow their business with market leading propositions.

“Our customers will be able to buy everything required from one source which is a testimony to the breadth we have achieved in our components business in recent years, enabling efficiencies and value for our customers.”