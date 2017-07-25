Mobiles.co.uk puts S8 and iPhone 7 on monthly contract offers

For £37.99 per month customers can get the S8 for free with 10GB of data unlimited text and minutes on EE

Mobiles.co.uk put the Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 on offers as part of its ‘no drama’ campaign.

All three devices are offered are on the EE network. For £37.99 per month customers can get the S8 for free with 10GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes. Available colours include black, blue and grey.

Also on EE is the iPhone 7 for £32.99 per month (£10 upfront) packed with 5GB of data, unlimited calls and texts. It features in black, gold, rose gold and grey.

The iPhone 6 in grey costs £22.99 per month (£5 upfront) with 2GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes.

Mobile.co.uk mobile expert Andrew Cartledge said: “We’ve just launched our new ‘no drama’ campaign which celebrates how surprisingly simple it is to buy a smartphone with us.

“We wanted to celebrate with a few exclusive deals that offer new and existing fans fantastic discounts on tariffs with leading handsets”.