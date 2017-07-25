Motorola unveils Moto Z2 Force Edition smartphone

UK pricing and availability is to be confirmed

Motorola has unveiled the Moto Z2 Force Edition smartphone today (July 25).

UK pricing and availability is to be confirmed but will be available in various European countries, the Middle East and Africa later this summer.

The screen measures at 5.5-inch with a quad HD AMOLED display. It has Moto trademarked ShatterShield technology which Motorola has guaranteed not to “crack or shatter”.

It has a 12 megapixel dual-camera setup, one monochrome and the other in colour to capture more detail in pictures. Front-facing snapper runs with eight megapixels and has dual-LED flash.

Powering the device is an octa-core 2.35GHz processor (Snapdragon 835) coupled with four or six gigabytes of RAM, on the 32GB and 64GB models respectively. The 3.5mm headphone jack has been removed.

Straight form the box the Z2 Force will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Other features include USB-type C, fingerprint sensor and a 2,730mAh battery.

Capture everything

Motorola’s peripheral attachments, the Moto Mods, received a new addition with the 360 Camera Moto Mod. The camera attachment latches onto the back of compatible smartphones to record 4K videos and in 360 degrees and snap pictures at a wide 150 degree angle, front and rear.