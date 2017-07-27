EE launches multi-million pound brand campaign for Apple Music

Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon flies ‘EE Class’ in adverts to promote extended customer offer

EE has launched a multi-million pound brand campaign to highlight the extension of its free Apple Music offer.

On July 13, the mobile operator announced it was extending this to all contract mobile handset and SIM-only customers, with the offer having originally launched in September 2016.

For the first time, it is also providing them with the ability to use their six months free Apple Music membership to stream and download music videos without using the mobile data allowance.

The multi-channel campaign sees Kevin Bacon return as an airline passenger where he joins customers and flies in luxury thanks to ‘EE Class’. This is designed to highlight that customers receive a better class of service thanks to the Apple Music offer.

In the opening scene, he takes EE customers ‘Lisa’ out of economy and into EE Class, and says: “We’re currently flying at an altitude of six free months of Apple Music.”

He then hands her a glass of champagne, twirls her into a luxuriously large seat while ‘Give a Little Love’ by Tom Jones plays.

Another in EE class asks if he too can receive Apple Music. Bacon confirms it is available to everyone, adding: “The data is on us.”

It ends with Bacon strapping into his crew seat in what appears to be preparation for turbulence, before announcing: “You’ve got the music and the data, but buckle up there’s a Storm…zy coming!”

He then clicks on his Apple Music app to play ‘Big For Your Boots’ by Stormzy. All EE Class passenger immediately start dancing in celebration while Bacon’s voice over confirms: “EE customers get six free months of Apple Music”.

Multi-channel campaign

This 40 second TV advert will air across all commercial channels from tomorrow (July 28).

It will feature during Coronation Street and an exclusive 20 second version for digital channels will run across VOD, Facebook, Twitter and as a YouTube pre-roll – including against all Carpool Karaoke content for the duration of the campaign.

A selection of 8-10 second edits will also run across Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

As well as TV and digital, the above-the-line (ATL) campaign will also run across print, social, OOH/DOOH and cinema.

EE has also partnered with Channel 4 to shoot a separate 30 second ‘talking heads’ piece featuring TV stars Katherine Ryan, Steve Jones and Jamie Laing, who discuss their favourite music.

This edit will run alongside the EE TV advert and will be placed against key Channel 4 spots booked by the mobile operator across the weekend.

‘Overwhelming response’

EE managing director of marketing Max Taylor said: “Due to the overwhelming response from customers for the original offer, we have decided to extend it to all pay monthly mobile customers – and this time with inclusive data.

“We wanted a campaign that really brought to life how our customers get a different class of service with EE. Our award-winning 4G network is optimised to deliver the best music streaming experience.”