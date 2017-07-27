HTC announces premium standalone Vive VR headset

It will be available in the Chinese market an international release is to be confirmed

HTC has unveiled a standalone Vive virtual reality (VR) headset which does not require an external personal computer or smartphone to operate.

The VR headset will be available in the Chinese market with no release date (international included) or price confirmed. Mobile News has reached out for confirmation.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor which powers current generation top-tier smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC U11. Content platform Viveport will operate in the headset allowing users to play games and view content.

HTC Vive China Regional President Alvin Graylin said: “China is the leading mobile market in the world today, and has the momentum to lead the global VR market as well. Partnering with Qualcomm to deliver an easy to use and more affordable Vive VR system will enable us to make premium standalone VR widely accessible to the masses in China.”

Qualcomm Technologies product management senior director Hug Swart added: “Snapdragon 835 is designed to deliver superior VR experiences without the need for wires or a separate PC. We are thrilled to work with HTC’s Vive team as they utilise our rich feature set to create exciting, new VR experiences in the first truly mobile VR headset of the Vive ecosystem.”