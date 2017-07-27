RootMetrics finds EE to be the best network in the UK during H1 2017

EE topped the tables with 90 per cent 4G availability followed by Vodafone (82pc), O2 (81pc) and Three (67pc)

EE is the best network to be on for 4G connectivity according to RootMetrics with the testers finding 4G available 90 per cent of the time throughout the UK.

The results for the first half this year showed that EE is the best network for data performance and speed but overall reliability went to Three who performed the best in three out of the four markets (England, Scotland, Wales).

Vodafone was named the best overall operator in Northern Ireland and was also the best network for call performance with O2 also performing well in the same area, sharing the claim for best operator for texts.

Rootmetrics tested 16 of the largest metropolitan areas over the first half of the year in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland testing calls, texts and large and small data uploads and downloads.

O2, Vodafone and Three all took 20 wins off of EE in individual tests, improving from 28 to 38, 33 to 38 and 20 to 39 respectively on the second half of 2016 but EE still performed the best overall in all six categories taking 74 wins (down from 94).

RootMetrics general manager of Europe Scott Stonham said: “These latest results have really shaken things up and show the increasing competitiveness in the UK, particularly over the last six months.

“EE continues to lead the way, but Three and Vodafone are close behind and what is clear is that each operator showed strong performance in at least one particular country, while nobody was able to sweep the board at the four-nations level.

“UK consumers have strong mobile options depending on how and where they use their devices most.”