EE to be merged with BT as the network sees Q1 growth

Current EE CEO Marc Allera to head up combined consumer business from september after John Petter calls time on 13-year stint with BT

BT has announced plans to bring together its consumer and EE businesses after the network enjoyed a third consecutive quarter with revenue growth.

Current CEO of EE, Marc Allera is to take the position of CEO of combined BT consumer business which will operate across BT, EE and Plus net. Allera will assume the position from september this year in order to plan the integration process of the two companies.

Cathryn Ross (pictured), current chief executive of England and Wales water regulator, Ofwat will also join BT as Director of Regulator Affairs in January. Ross, who has held the position at Ofwat since October 2013, will be responsible for developing the companies’ relationship with regulatory bodies such as Ofcom.

The two businesses will continue to operate separately for the rest of the year with BT group Chief Executive Gavin Paterson saying that the new appointments “reflect the growing ambition of BT.”

He added: “Marc has lead the successful integration and delivered the improved customer experience and strong financial performance of EE and he will lead out continued integration and convergence in customer telecommunications.

“Cathryn will bring huge experience relevant t our business and will work closely with me on developing our regulatory strategy and overseeing our relationship with Ofcom.

Departures

The changes come as current CEO of BT Consumer John petter announced he is stepping down from the position after four year in the role and 13 years at the telecoms giant with CSO of BT group Sean Williams also stepping down to pursue new opportunities outside the group.

“I’d like to record my sincere thanks to John for all he has done for BT over a number of years” Continued Paterson. “Most recently as CEO of BT Consumer where he has overseen our rapid expansion in the consumer market-place and I wish him all the very best for the future.

“Sean has made a major contribution to BT’s continued strategic effectiveness in recent years, ensuring we secured regulatory approval for both the EE acquisition and the settlement with Ofcom over the future of Openreach and I would like to thank him for his hard work.”