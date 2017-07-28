Honor launches 6A smartphone

The new device will be available exclusively from Three on August 4

Honor has added a new smartphone to its budget handset range; the 6A.

The new device comes with 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras, whilst an included ‘beauty mode’ is designed to remove blemishes and other imperfections from selfies. A five-inch HD screen has been added to the phone alongside a metal body which is 8.05mm thin.

Honor has installed its own version of the Android 7 operating system called ‘EMUI 5.1.’ A Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory has also been added. The internal memory can be expanded to 128GB with a microSD card. The 3,020mAh battery also provides up to 1.8 days of usage, according to Honor.

The phone will be available on the Chinese manufacturer’s online store from July 31 for £149.99 and each purchase will include a complimentary black tripod selfie stick. It will also be available exclusively with Three for just £11 per month with no upfront cost on a two-year contract from August 4.

Honor UK sales and marketing manager Wilkin Lee said: “Available in grey with a slick design, Honor has created the 6A handset to incorporate the newest camera features and high specs for a competitive price.”