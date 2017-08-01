Exertis strengthens offering with MTR Group acquisition

Distributor adds refurbishment and reverse logistics to its service portfolio

Exertis has acquired MTR Group, a service and solutions provider specialising in second generation lifecycle extension of mobile devices.

It sees the distributor of technology products for B2B, mobile and retail markets add refurbishment and reverse logistics to its services offering.

MTR employs 60 staff at its refurbishment facility in Harlow, Essex and in the 12 months ending November 30, 2016, generated sales of £10.8 million. It is also an accredited Samsung repair partner.

The distributor added this relationship will enable it to deepen its business entanglement with the manufacturer, as well as providing the opportunity to leverage MTR’s refurbishment and reverse logistics capabilities, and jointly expand these services to a wider range of potential partners.

Impressive growth

Exertis UK and Ireland managing director Gerry O’Keeffe said: “MTR has enjoyed considerable success in providing refurbishment capabilities in the mobile and tablet device market.

“The recent impressive growth in revenue and profitability is a testament to the reputation that it has earned in the channel, borne out of years of refurbishment experience, a sophisticated IT infrastructure and also continued investment in its impressive high-tech and scalable refurbishment facility.”

MTR managing director Steve Healy added: “As Exertis and MTR’s core values are so well aligned, this acquisition made complete sense.

“The benefits and opportunities of this exciting new chapter will extend to our existing and new customers and vendors alike, further enhancing the range of services and products offered.

MTR sales director Andy Payne concluded: “By leveraging the complementary strengths of both companies, we can only add to what is already an exciting proposition for the relationships currently held.

“We’re extremely excited about the journey and opportunities that lie ahead. MTR has already established itself as a market leader with its refurbishment and supply capabilities along with reverse and life cycle management solutions. Coupled with Exertis’ OEM and Network relationships, this acquisition will make for a formidable force within the mobile/recycling sector.”