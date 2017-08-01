Maintel bolsters portfolio with £5.25m Intrinsic purchase

The firm strengthens its offerings in networking, network security and unified communications

Maintel has acquired Intrinsic Technology for £5.25 million, a unified communications specialist.

Intrinsic will boost Maintel’s offerings in networking, network security and unified communications aiding to the firm’s growth ambitions.

Intrinsic employs 70 members of staff at its headquarters in Merseyside. It holds gold partner status with American network technology firm Cisco Systems.

Maintel claims to be “one of the largest communications integrators in the UK” after the buy, with combined revenues of around £160 million and now over 700 employees.

In March, Maintel claimed it was one of the UK’s leading B2B airtime dealers after seeing annual revenue more than double to £108.3 million.

Enviable track record

Maintel CEO Eddie Buxton (pictured) said: “The acquisition of Intrinsic makes compelling strategic and financial logic for our shareholders. Intrinsic has an enviable track record as one of the UK’s leading Cisco partners and significantly enhances Maintel’s strong capability in networking.

“As well as further broadening our Avaya capabilities, the acquisition also brings the opportunity to offer Maintel’s existing portfolio to Intrinsic customers, in particular our ICON suite of cloud and managed services”.