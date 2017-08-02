Data Select appoints former CommsXchange director Emrah Külünk

Külünk joins from Vodafone dealer CommsXchange

Data Select has appointed former CommsXchange mobiles sales director Emrah Külünk as its new head of B2B sales.

Külünk joined the Marlow-based distributor this month and replaces Zoe Pullen who has left the company after five years. He will be responsible for driving sales, leading Data Select’s B2B team and building relationships with new and existing partners.

Prior to joining Data Select, Külünk spent four years at CommsXchange (August 2013 to July 2017), which has recently been bought from GCI by Vodafone Total Communications partner Connect Telecom.