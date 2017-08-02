Data Select appoints former CommsXchange director Emrah Külünk

Külünk joins from Vodafone dealer CommsXchange
Data Select has appointed former CommsXchange mobiles sales director Emrah Külünk as its new head of B2B sales.
Külünk joined the Marlow-based distributor this month and replaces Zoe Pullen who has left the company after five years. He will be responsible for driving sales, leading Data Select’s B2B team and building relationships with new and existing partners.
Prior to joining Data Select, Külünk spent four years at CommsXchange (August 2013 to July 2017), which has recently been bought from GCI by Vodafone Total Communications partner Connect Telecom.
During his time here, Külünk was tasked with the major responsibilities of building relationships with key networks and suppliers. Other notable roles for Külünk throughout his career were Vodafone business partner manager (July 2010 to July 2013) and Orange business markets manager (February 2007 to May 2009).
He also acted as Carphone Warehouse’s new business manager between January 2006 and January 2007, where he was responsible for SME accounts and identifying new business opportunities.
Commenting on the new role, Data Select Group CEO Fergal Donovan said: “We are delighted to welcome Emrah, and have no doubt that his experience will bring an exciting dimension and invaluable insight into what is expected from a distribution partner.”
Külünk added: “Data Select is a company I have worked closely with for many years, and when the opportunity arose to join the business, I knew it was the right decision.
“The direction and focus the organisation is following mirrors the way in which the market has evolved, and makes Data Select stand out in an extremely competitive sector.
“I am really looking forward to working with the team, connecting with our customers and growing the business.”
Külünk’s appointment comes shortly after the departure of Data Select associate purchasing director Steve Hankey, who has left the distributor after more than a decade of service.
Hankey is being replaced by former Sainsbury’s mobile telecoms buyer Gareth Goddard who has more than 25 years of experience within the industry.
Other notable roles for Goddard include various senior positions held at Carphone Warehouse, Brightstar Europe and TMT First.