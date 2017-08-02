iPhone demand dips 19 per cent in Q3 but total revenue still rising for Apple

Total Apple revenue came in at $45.4 billion, down 14 per cent on the quarter but up seven per cent on the year

Apple has announced that the number of iPhone units sold over the third quarter of this year reduced by 19 per cent to just over 41 million.

The reduction in sales saw revenue from the iPhone drop by a quarter to $24.8 billion compared to over $33 billion in Q2 as Apple also predicted revenues of between $49 billion and $52 billion in the next quarter.

Apple saw a loss of revenue in all of the sectors they operate in with revenues in Greater China, Japan and the Rest of Asia Pacific falling 25pc, 19pc and 28pc respectively.

Total revenue grew seven per cent compared to this time last year with iPhone sales and revenues also increasing two and three per cent respectively in the last quarter before the unveiling of the new iPhone.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “With revenue up seven per cent year-over-year, we’re happy to report our third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth.

“We hosted an incredibly successful Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and we’re very excited about the advances in iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.”