Reputation is key for Motorola to become a ‘meaningful’ third

“If you look at the UK market, you’d expect [third place] to change as and when vendors are creating new handsets, and new handsets are being launched, but I think Motorola is a good brand that will continue to do battle against Huawei.”

CCS Insight chief of research Ben Wood agreed, but argued that the company is increasing further competition in a saturated market. Wood said: “The UK market is notoriously brand-conservative, and UK consumers like brands they recognise. Therefore that makes a product like Motorola, which is one of the most established brands in the mobile phone space, attractive in the UK market.

“But there is competition coming in left, right and centre, whether it’s old brands coming back into the market like Nokia, growing brands like Alcatel, or challenger brand like Huawei, so the big challenge for Motorola will be to retain that position if they are able to get it.”

High end

Ovum senior analyst Daniel Gleeson added that Motorola, despite its success and trust, would need to aim for the high-end smartphone market to find success. Gleeson said: “The problem Motorola will face is that those [high] sectors are some of the most competitive in the market, and you have companies that go up and down from year-to-year and month- to-month.