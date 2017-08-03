Exertis signs exclusive Samsung Frame deal

The television acts as a digital picture frame when not in use

Exertis has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for ‘The Frame,’ a smart television from Samsung which acts as a digital picture frame when in standby mode.

The 55-inch television was developed by the South Korean manufacturer and Swiss designer Yves Behar. An included ‘Art Mode’ displays various pictures from a gallery of themes, including landscapes, action, architecture, still life, patterns, wild life and urban abstract. More can be added through a subscription service to the Samsung Art Store, whilst an option to upload photos is also available. Over 300 pieces of artwork from famous galleries are available on the Samsung Art Store.

An installed motion sensor activates the TV when movement is detected, whilst choices of walnut, beige or white frames attach magnetically to the screen. Light sensors will also adjust the brightness of the display to match surroundings.

Exertis general manager Caroline Hope said: “Besides the free art gallery, users can add to images with a low cost monthly subscription or by making a one-off purchase. The Smart Frame will appeal to the design conscious consumer and other vertical markets like boutique style hotels.”