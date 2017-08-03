Three to range glacier grey Honor 9 in UK

It will be available tomorrow (August 4) for £379.99 prepaid

Three will range the glacier grey Honor 9 in most of its 324 national stores from tomorrow (August 4).

This was confirmed exclusively to Mobile News by Huawei managing director of UK and Ireland consumer business group James Jie. He confirmed the new colour will be available online and at certain Three stores due to stock availability.

The colour is already available in Huawei’s European vMall online store and Amazon. It will retail for £379.99 prepaid. Monthly contracts for the smartphone start from £16 per month, no upfront on a 24 month contract.

Specs

Powering the 5.15-inch device is a 2.4GHz octa-core processor (Kirin 960) complimented with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage stands at 64GB expandable via microSD up to 256GB.

It’s made from 3D curved glass and weighs only 155 grams. The display is full HD (1080p). Running straight from the box is Android 7.0 Nougat. It also features a dual-camera system, one in RGB colour and the other in monochrome, at 12 megapixels.

Other features include 3,200mAh battery, fast-charging, dual-SIM tray and USB type-C.

Jie told Mobile News: “Every operator usually ranges the black whereas Honor is always leading in colour options.

“Due to stock issues the glacier grey option will not be available in all Three stores but once stock is available we may range it to all stores.

“You can see this is a new colour that will lead the way like the sapphire blue, we saw lots of success with that colour. In the first month of its launch back in June we shipped over one million Honor 9 devices.”