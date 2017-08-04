Ofcom: Total UK telecoms spend rises to £35.6bn

Figure was driven mainly by take up of superfast broadband services

Revenue for total telecoms spent by consumers in the UK grew 0.4 per cent year-on-year to £35.6 billion, driven by take up of superfast broadband services.

This is according to Ofcom’s annual Communications Market Report for 2016. Industries such as TV, radio and postal services also contributed to the total figure.

UK telecoms revenue stood at £35.4 billion in 2015. Growth in retail mobile telecoms remained flat contributing £15.3 billion to the total, while retail fixed line services such as broadband rose 1.1 per cent from £13.6 billion, to £14.2 billion.

Average household spend on telecoms services has increased from £84.46 to £85.26, continuing an incremental 0.1 per cent rise since 2014. Mobile voice and data services was down 3p to £45.60 year-on-year, while fixed voice gained 3p to £22.75, and fixed Internet rose to £16.90 from £15.11.

The report said: “This increase was due primarily due to an 11.8 per cent increase in average monthly spend on fixed Internet access, caused mainly by the continued migration of superfast broadband services.

“Overall, spend on telecoms services accounted for 3.8 per cent of average total household spend during the year, the highest proportion recorded since 2012.