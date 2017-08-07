Tech Data bolsters reseller portfolios with Samsung Knox

The Korean manufacturer claims multi-layered security for devices and trusted “by many governments worldwide”

Tech Data has announced today (August 7) it will expand partner portfolios with security software Samsung Knox.

The security software runs only on Samsung devices and delivers “defence grade security” while improving productivity with device management features.

Knox includes six solutions: Workspace, Premium, Configure, Mobile Enrolment, Customisation SDK and Enabled App.

All are dedicated to managing work and personal files, access cloud storage, remote access to devices, software customisation and security management.

Tech Data Mobile director of vendor management David Brassington said: “The B2B world today is completely open and mobile. That gives us the freedom to work more flexibly. But the more freedom we have, the more protection we need. Knox delivers the high levels of protection organisations require to ensure corporate assets stay secure on all devices and services.

“We have been working with Samsung on getting the proposition right for the enterprise market. And with the additional skills and capabilities we can call on within the Azlan business, we are confident we can help partners to elevate and differentiate their MDM and enterprise security offering and drive healthy business.”