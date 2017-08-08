Gamma partners with Amazon to launch cloud services

Gamma partners can now add high margin cloud infrastructure services to range

Gamma launched its new Cloud Compute service with Amazon Web Services to enable partners to add high margin cloud infrastructure services to range.

Partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Gamma Cloud Compute is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offering.

Based on virtual servers from which partners can run their normal business applications, Cloud Compute provides a direct alternative to the traditional on-premise or data centre hosted servers and are accompanied by appropriate storage, security, and networking facilities.

This means there is no need for the customer to own, manage or maintain any of the underlying hardware, they can simply manage their applications without needing the skills or resources to support them.

Gamma product manager Steve Ashley-Brian (pictured) said: “We already knew that many of our traditional voice channel partners were keen to add high margin cloud infrastructure services into their portfolio but were put-off by the complexity involved.

“So what we’ve done is to develop our existing portal to simplify the whole quoting and provisioning process, making Amazon Web Services easier to quote, order and provision. Our free training and accreditation process has already seen a number of partners successfully gain access to the service.”