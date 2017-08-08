Westcoast scoops up gaming trio for UK distribution deal

All three firms are looking to expand UK retail footprint by striking a distribution deal with the Reading-based distributor

Westcoast announced today (April 8) it has signed up UK distribution deals with leading players in the gaming market MSI, Gigabyte and Steel Series.

MSI and Gigabyte are known for producing gaming computer parts, laptops keyboard and peripherals. SteelSeries is predominantly on the peripheral side with gaming controllers and headphones.

All three firms are looking to expand UK retail footprint by striking a distribution deal with the Reading-based distributor.

SteelSeries UK National account manager Richard Fenner said: “We are seeing dramatic growth in our SteelSeries Portfolio and have decided to work with Westcoast Retail as we are confident that the scale and efficiency of its operation will support and increase our growth.”

Westcoast retail managing director Carl Oxley (pictured) added: “We are delighted to have been recognised as one of the leading UK gaming distributors by MSI, Gigabyte and Steel Series. The gaming market is growing rapidly with more interest than ever and it is exciting to partner with three of the most innovative and popular manufacturers.”