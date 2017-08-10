Broadband users only getting half the expected speeds

This is according to the latest consumer research from Which?

Broadband customers across Britain are only getting an average of half the speeds expected from their internet provider.

This is according to the latest research from consumer campaign group Which? as part of its Fix Bad Broadband campaign. More than 226,000 speed checker tests conducted between January and March this year were analysed as part of the study.

Which? found customers only received on average 58 per cent of their expected broadband speeds. The gap increases as the expected speeds get faster. For example, those who thought they could get speeds of up to 200Mbps only had an average of 60Mbps. Users expecting internet speeds of between 10Mbps to 30Mbps received 89 per cent of what they expected. Those expecting 10Mbps or lower were able to exceed their expected speed by 38 per cent.

Which? managing director of home services and products Alex Neill said: “People who think they have signed up for faster broadband speeds are the most likely to be disappointed, with our research showing many are generally getting speeds that are much slower than they expected.

“Consumers need to regularly test their broadband speed to check they are getting the service they are paying for. If they aren’t they should contact their provider so that any issues with their service can be resolved.”