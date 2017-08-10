Westcoast to distribute LG smartphone range

The new deal, which was struck with the South Korean-based manufacturer at the end of July, adds to existing ones with the likes of Apple, Huawei, Microsoft, Lenovo, CAT, Samsung and M3. LG’s smartwatch range is also being distributed by Westcoast alongside the handsets.

Westcoast has signed a non-exclusive agreement to distribute LG handsets throughout the UK and Ireland.

The non-exclusive agreement was signed at the end of July

LG’s current range includes its flagship G6, K10 and K4 smartphones alongside the Watch Style smart wearable. All of the customers who purchase an LG G6 from Westcoast will receive a free Rolly keyboard.

Westcoast managing director Alex Tatham said: “This strengthens Westcoast’s ability to compete for the ever-changing handset market in the retail and business space.”