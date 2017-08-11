Deborah Taylor passes away after long illness

She was marketing manager at former distributors 20:20 Logistics and Fone Logistics

Former 20:20 Logistics and Fone Logistics marketing manager Deborah Taylor has passed away after a long illness.

She is survived by her husband Roy Taylor and two sons. Taylor was ex-MD of Data Select and is a co-founder of marketing consultants Our Perspective.

Deborah Taylor started her mobile industry career in the 1990’s. At 20:20 Logistics she was responsible for marketing the T-Mobile connections business and had also been at Fone Logistics before its sale to Daisy.

She met Roy Taylor at 20:20 Logistics when he was group purchasing director.

The family has requested any donations be sent to Ataxia UK: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/deborah-taylor-last-wish. Her oldest son Jack suffers from the ataxia neurologial condition.