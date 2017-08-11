Exertis appoints Rik Hubbard to mobile team

He joins following a five year stint at Samsung and will look to drive the business and services offering

Exertis has appointed former Three and Samsung manager Rik Hubbard as commercial and services director for its mobile division.

Hubbard replaces Richard Ferguson and will report to Exertis mobile director Simon Woodman.

In his role, he will work with the distributor’s sales and purchasing teams as it looks to maximise the performance of the division’s vendor partners across the consumer and B2B sectors.

His remit also includes building on the opportunity to launch a range of device-focused services from trade-in, repair and refurbishment to finance and service contracts, following Exertis’ recent acquisition of the MTR Group.

Hubbard joins following a five year stint at Samsung where he was head of commercial finance for its IT and mobile division, and then head of financial services.

There, he also set up the launch of the Galaxy S7 Upgrade programme, which was the UK’s first manufacturer-backed handset upgrade scheme.

Prior to that, he spent five years at Three in a number of commercial roles.

Opportunities to grow

“Rik brings a wealth of experience having worked for a major vendor and a leading telco and internet service provider,” said Woodman. “We have opportunities to grow in key areas of our business with a superb portfolio of products and solutions to offer our customers.

“We are now also in a great position to enhance our entanglement still further with our vendor partners and customers by offering additional services to support their business. Rik will play a key role in helping us to achieve that.”