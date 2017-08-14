Exertis: MTR Group buy makes us leading distribution partner

The acquisition adds £10.8 million to Exertis’ current revenue of £2.6 billion

Exertis claims it is now the “leading distribution services partner” for its customer base after adding refurbishment and reverse logistics through its acquisition of MTR Group.

The distributor acquired the Harlow-based company earlier this month, adding to existing services which include credit and finance, channel marketing and retail.

MTR currently employs 60 staff at its refurbishment facility and the purchase will add £10.8 million to Exertis’ current revenue of £2.6 billion.

It is also an accredited Samsung repair partner. Exertis confirmed there will be no major changes to the current structure of MTR Group.

Market Review

The deal comes after Exertis spent a year analysing the market, identifying MTR as a key player in second hand smartphones.

Exertis MD Gerry O’Keeffe said: “We did a review of the market about a year ago and looked at which companies we wanted to work with. MTR was one of those we identified. “The rise of SIM-only contracts and uncoupling of airtime has put hardware in a different world to that of the past. Customers are looking for lifecycle management solution.

“We see ourselves as being the leading distribution partner for our vendors and our customers now. Distribution is changing and it has to deliver more value. MTR is one company who can help us provide these services.”

New appointment

Exertis has also appointed former Three and Samsung senior manager Rik Hubbard as its new mobile commercial and services director.

He replaces Richard Ferguson and reports to Exertis mobile director Simon Woodman. Hubbard will work with the sales and purchasing teams to maximise performance and increase opportunities around trade-in, repair and refurbishment.

Hubbard had spent five years in various senior positions at Samsung, including head of financial services, where he managed the manufacturer’s finance operations in the UK and Ireland.

Prior to this, he spent five-and-a half years at Three in finance, trading and marketing management roles. Woodman said: “We have opportunities to grow in key areas of our business with a superb portfolio of products and solutions to offer our customers.

Great Position

“We are now also in a great position to enhance our entanglement still further with our vendor partners and customers by offering additional services to support their business. Rik will play a key role in helping us to achieve that.”