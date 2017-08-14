Exertis unveils speakers for rugged tech event

The upcoming event will be held across three venues in the UK on various dates next month

Exertis has revealed the names of speakers presenting its first ever series of keynotes dedicated to rugged technology.

There will be three hosts altogether, including Dell US senior executive David Poulin and Dell national workstation technologist John Burton. The third is Steve Heaword, founder of rugged sportswear specialist Crib Gogh.

The Basingstoke-based distributor’s upcoming event will be held across multiple venues in the UK on three dates next month. Locations are the Ricoh Arena in Coventry (September 19), the Madejski Stadium in Reading (September 26) and the Macron Stadium in Bolton (September 28).

Exertis computing general manager Simon Barnard said: “Technology isn’t confined to the office or home. In many scenarios, users expect to be able to use a mobile device outdoors, sometimes in extreme conditions. A rugged device is especially important where organisations cannot afford to compromise on productivity and reliability.

“Equally, a workstation is key for users with specialist and often critical requirements that demand more power and consistent reliability. These events will enable our resellers to find out more about how they can take advantage of both market opportunities with great propositions from Dell EMC.”